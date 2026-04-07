ED Registers PMLA Case Against Godman Kharat

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in Maharashtra and is set to question him, officials said.

The agency’s Mumbai zonal office filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on multiple FIRs registered by Maharashtra Police.

Officials said Kharat and his associates would be summoned for questioning as part of the probe.

Kharat, described as a godman-cum-astrologer, was arrested in March following allegations by a married woman that he had repeatedly raped her over a period of three years.

Police have registered eight FIRs against him so far. Investigations have also revealed alleged financial irregularities, including transactions linked to land deals, cooperative credit societies and other properties.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said all accounts linked to Kharat had been identified and were under scrutiny.

"All accounts of Kharat have come to our notice, and the transactions through them have been identified," he said.

"It is my firm belief that all illegal assets and wrongdoing will be exposed," he added.