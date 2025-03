ED Raids KIMS, Hi-Tech, and Sum Hospital over NRI quota admissions

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched simultaneous raids on multiple hospitals in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the searches are being conducted at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, and Sum Hospital. A five-member ED team from Kolkata is leading the investigation into alleged irregularities in NRI quota admissions.