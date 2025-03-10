 Top
ED Raids Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Probe

PTI
10 March 2025 9:25 AM IST

Searches conducted at Chaitanya Baghel’s premises in Bhilai under PMLA provisions

The Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged ₹2,100 crore liquor scam.

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided premises linked to the son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and others in connection with an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case in the state, official sources said.The premises of Chaitanya Baghel in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.
The ED had arrested a number of persons, including state government bureaucrats and businessmen, in this case.
