Top
Home » Nation

ED raids Bihar IAS officer, ex RJD MLA in money laundering probe

Nation
PTI
16 July 2024 7:49 AM GMT
ED raids Bihar IAS officer, ex RJD MLA in money laundering probe
x
The ED on Tuesday raided multiple premises in Bihar, Delhi and Pune as part of a money laundering investigation against Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav (Photo: X)

Patna/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple premises in Bihar, Delhi and Pune as part of a money laundering investigation against Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav, official sources said. The raids are being undertaken against the 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hans, currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Bihar energy department, apart from Yadav and some others.

The sources said the federal agency action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the probe is linked to alleged corruption charges.


( Source : PTI )
Enforcement Directorate ED Raids Multiple premises Bihar Delhi and Pune Money laundering investigation Bihar IAS officer Sanjeev Hans Former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick