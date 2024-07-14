ED posts 29 officers in various positions

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has posted over two dozen newly inducted and recently promoted cadre officers at various posts across its country-wide offices. A total of 29 officers have been posted in the Assistant Director, Deputy Director and Joint Director ranks over the last week by the federal probe agency.



This includes the posting orders for nine ED cadre officers who were recently promoted by the Union finance ministry, making it the first time that these many officers from within the organisation were promoted to the Joint Director (JD) level. The cadre officers have been posted as JDs at ED zonal offices in Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati and at the ED headquarters in Delhi, according to an order accessed by PTI.

A JD rank is the cutting-edge post in the ED that is entrusted to supervise investigations related to money laundering and foreign exchange contravention. These posts are usually occupied by officers from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) who join the the agency on deputation.

A total of 18 IRS officers, who joined the ED on deputation recently from the Income-Tax and Customs department, were also posted as Assistant and Deputy Directors as part of separate posting orders issued last week. The ED, an organisation under the Union finance ministry, is tasked to investigate financial crimes under three laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA).