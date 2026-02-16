ED Imposes Rs 184 Crore FEMA Penalty on NewsClick, Editor

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has imposed a penalty of Rs 184 crore under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, sources said on Monday.

According to the order, the company that owns the portal, PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited, has been fined Rs 120 crore, while Purkayastha has been penalised Rs 64 crore for alleged violations.

The ED has found the entity and its editor-in-chief in contravention of FEMA provisions on two counts — alleged misrepresentation of foreign direct investment funds and misdeclaration of services and exports.

In September 2021, the agency had conducted searches at the portal’s premises in Saidulajab in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering probe. Statements of more than 25 persons, including Purkayastha, were recorded during the investigation.

In 2023, the BJP cited a New York Times report alleging that the portal was part of a global network that received funding from American billionaire Neville Roy Singham, who was reported to have links with Chinese government media entities. Founded in 2009, the portal describes itself as an independent media organisation focusing on news coverage of progressive movements in India and abroad.