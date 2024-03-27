ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Kerala CM's Daughter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case against Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, her IT firm Exalogic Solutions and others in connection with the investigation into a case pertaining to alleged payments made by a private mineral company to her and her company.

Official sources said the case has been registered under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the agency. It is expected to summon these people soon for further investigation.

The ED took cognizance of the complaint filed by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) which is the investigative wing of the central Corporate Affairs ministry.

The case is based on the investigations carried out by the Income Tax department which alleged that a private company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made a payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena Vijayan's company Exalogic Solutions during the period 2018 to 2019. The IT probe found that the Exalogic Solutions, which is not functional now, had not provided any service to the CMRL during the said period.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka High court last month had rejected a plea filed by the Exalogic Solutions opposing the SFIO probe.

As part of its probe, SFIO had examined the bank account details of the Exalogic Solutions.