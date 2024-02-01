ED Attaches Rs 61 lakh Worth FDs of Al Kabeer Exports

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached Rs 61 lakh worth fixed deposits of Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), contending that the money was proceeds from ignoring pollution control norms.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by TS Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in the Court of the Mobile Judicial First Class Magistrate, Sangareddy.Al Kabeer processes frozen buffalo meat. It had obtained permission from the TSPCB after stating that solid waste generated during animal slaughter in the premises shall be classified and disposed off as per the norms of TSPCB. The TSPSB alleged that the the company did not follow the norms and violated the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.The ED found that the company disposed off the hazardous waste in open areas which resulted in pollution of surface and ground water. By doing so, it generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 61 lakh.