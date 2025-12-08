ED Attaches Rs 4,190 Cr in Crypto Cases, Declares Accused Fugitive

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached proceeds of crime worth Rs 4,189.89 crore in crypto-related cases under the anti-money laundering law and declared one accused as a Fugitive Economic Offender, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Besides, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also detected undisclosed income of Rs 888.82 crore from virtual digital assets (VDA) transactions during search and seizure operations.