ED Attaches Properties of Former Postmaster in PMLA Case

Hyderabad: The ED on Wednesday attached immovable property in the form of land of Kesari Satish, an employee of the Department of Posts, to the extent of Rs 3.26 lakh under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. Officials initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by CBI officials against Satish for diverting public money and for misuse of powers.



In 2022, Satish, the then sub-postmaster, had diverted Rs 1.72 crore of government funds in Warangal. Satish used POS cash for payment of GL code for deduction amount towards refund of cancellation of railway tickets, including on Sundays and public holidays. He posted the same transaction after four or five days even though there were no such payments. Overall, he swindled Rs 1.72 crore by way of 18 transactions.





