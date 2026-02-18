ED Attaches ₹39 L Property of Actor Jayasurya

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property worth ₹39.01 lakh belonging to Malayalam actor Jayasurya in connection with a money laundering investigation. The attachment was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) through an order issued on Tuesday. According to sources, the property in Kerala was “received by” the actor.

The probe relates to an alleged cheating case involving an online bidding application named ‘Save Box’, which is stated to have been operated by Swathi Rahim. The ED investigation is based on at least four FIRs registered by the Thrissur East Police.

In December 2025, the actor and his wife were questioned by the agency in connection with the case. Sources said that Rahim had paid certain amounts to Jayasurya in lieu of his endorsement as brand ambassador for the investment scheme.