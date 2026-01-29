ED Attaches ₹1,800 Crore In Anil Ambani Case As Total Assets Attached Hits ₹12,000 cr

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached fresh assets worth over ₹1,800 crore as part of its ongoing money-laundering investigation against companies linked to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani.

With the latest action, the total value of assets attached by the central probe agency in the case has risen to about ₹12,000 crore.

In a statement, the ED said it issued four separate provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached assets include bank deposits, shareholdings in unquoted companies and immovable properties.

The attachments relate to cases involving Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), the Yes Bank “fraud” case, and an alleged fraud linked to Reliance Communications Limited (RCom).

The fresh attachment includes the shareholding of Reliance Infrastructure Limited in BSES Yamuna Power Limited, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, the agency said.

It added that bank deposits of ₹148 crore and receivables worth ₹143 crore, held by Value Corp Finance and Securities Limited, have been provisionally attached. A residential property in the name of senior company executive Angarai Sethuraman, along with shares and mutual fund investments of another senior employee, Puneet Garg, have also been attached. The total value of these fresh attachments stands at ₹1,885 crore.

The Anil Ambani group companies have denied any wrongdoing in the past.

The ED alleged that it has detected “fraudulent diversion” of public funds by several Reliance Anil Ambani group companies, including RCom, RHFL, RCFL, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Limited.

According to the agency, during 2017-2019, Yes Bank invested ₹2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL. By December 2019, these investments turned non-performing, with outstanding amounts of ₹1,353.50 crore for RHFL and ₹1,984 crore for RCFL.

The ED said RHFL and RCFL together received public funds exceeding ₹11,000 crore. It alleged that before Yes Bank invested in Reliance Anil Ambani group companies, the bank had received substantial funds from the erstwhile Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund



