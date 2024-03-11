ED Attaches ₹10.29 crores of TMC

The ED also found that Alchemist Airways Pvt Ltd had paid the same amount for the air travels of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and three more Trinamul Congress leaders during their Lok Sabha Election campaign in 2014.

On Monday, the ED said, “Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Delhi Zonal Office has provisionally attached an amount of Rs. 10.29 Crore of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party in the form of a Demand Draft tendered by it during the investigation into the offence of money laundering by Alchemist Group & others. The Alchemist group is headed by Kanwar Deep Singh, Ex-Member Rajya Sabha, AITC.”

It added, “ED investigation further revealed that a part of the money collected by cheating the public was used by Alchemist Group for making payments to aviation companies on behalf of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). ED investigation also revealed that an amount of Rs. 10.29 Crore was paid by Alchemist Airways Pvt Ltd to various aviation/helicopter companies for the aviation services availed by All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party during the campaigning for 2014 Lok Sabha Elections for its star campaigners like Ms. Mamta Banerjee, the Hon'ble CM of West Bengal, Mukul Roy, Ex-Union Railway Minister, Munmun Sen, Nusrat Jahan, MP, TMC etc.”

The ED had launched the probe on the basis of FIRs registered by CBI in Lucknow, Kolkata Police and UP Police under various IPC sections against various individuals and group companies of Alchemist Group.

It stated, "ED investigation revealed that M/s Alchemist Group collected funds amounting to more than Rs. 1800 Crore from investors/victims in its companies namely, M/s Alchemist Holdings Limited and M/s Alchemist Township India Limited on the false promise of providing high returns and giving flats/ villas/ plots/ high rate of interest on the investments to the public/ investors / victims. However, the investors/public were never returned their money and the funds siphoned off/ diverted to various group companies of Alchemist Group.”