ED Arrests AAP Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan In Waqf Linked Money Laundering Case

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan has been arrested by ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to Waqf board.

ED has taken Khan into custody to enquire into alleged financial irregularities. ED has alleged that Khan had through illegal recruitments in the Waqf board acquired huge proceeds of crime in cash which was then deployed to purchase immovable assets in his associates' name.

Supreme Court had last week refused to entertain Khan's anticipatory bail application and instructed him to join the investigation. Earlier in the day, Khan had appeared before ED for questioning and had reiterated his innocence in the matter while interacting with media.

AAP leaders including recently released on bail Sanjay Singh condemned Khan's arrest terming it as central government's conspiring to bring down Delhi government. Addressing reporters, Singh said, "your dictatorship will end soon."

