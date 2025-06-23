ECoR To Run 365 Special Trains For Puri Ratha Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: In a major travel facilitation effort for devotees heading to Puri for the annual Ratha Yatra, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) will operate at least 365 special trains this year. The initiative aims to ensure smooth, hassle-free travel during one of India’s largest religious congregations.

According to ECoR sources, these special trains will connect almost every region of Odisha with Puri, while also linking key locations in neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal.

The move forms part of a comprehensive travel and logistics plan to support the huge influx of devotees expected for the grand chariot festival.

The trains will originate from a wide network of stations across Odisha — including Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Bangiriposi, Junagarh Road, Badampahar, Boudh, Jagdalpur, Baleswar, Angul, Gunupur, Rayagada, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Kendujhar, Daspalla, Khurda Road, Sambalpur, Talcher, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Dhenkanal, Barbil, and others. Services will also be operational from stations in Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Gondia, and Santragachhi to ensure convenient interstate travel.

ECoR officials said the initiative is expected to significantly ease passenger rush, support local tourism, and boost the region’s economy during the festival period.

To manage the anticipated crowd and maintain efficient operations, East Coast Railway has also planned for additional manpower, crowd control measures at stations, dedicated helpline desks, and volunteer support for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers.

“This enhanced rail connectivity will not only accommodate the massive pilgrimage movement but also ensure seamless travel options for people from remote and interior regions,” the ECoR said in a statement.

This year’s arrangements mark a notable scale-up from Ratha Yatra 2024, when 315 special trains were operated.

The ECoR has advised passengers to check train schedules and ticket availability via official railway portals and remain updated through public announcements in the days leading up to the festival.