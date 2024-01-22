Eco-Vizag Art Contest Gets Good Response

Visakhapatnam: The Eco-Vizag Art contest, organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) received a good response with the participation of over 2,000 enthusiastic painters on Sunday. The participants include a large number of students from various educational institutions and the youth. The event was organised in association with Ranger Force, a voluntary organisation at the Port Stadium.

Enthusiastic students displayed a wide variety of artworks related to global warming, coastal pollution, clean beaches, and parks, cleanliness activity by sanitation workers, problems to be faced by air pollution and many others.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said, “This kind of social activities was very much necessary to create awareness about the Eco-Vizag campaign.” She lauded the participants for turning up in huge numbers. She reminded that Visakhapatnam has retained its position as the fourth cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan rankings 2023 and the GVMC will take steps to get top rank in the coming year.

The GVMC authorities said that they would select the best artwork and give prizes on Republic Day, January 26.