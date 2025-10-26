ECI Warns Media Against Poll Content During 48-Hour Silence Ahead of Bihar Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission of India issued a warning to television, radio channels and cable networks asking them to ensure that the contents of the programmes telecast or displayed by them during the period of 48 hours silence period do not contain any material, including views and appeal by panelists and participants that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate or influencing/affecting the result of the election. This includes the display of any opinion poll.

The voting for first phase of Bihar polls will take place on November 6 and that of second phase will be on November 11 along with bypolls for eight seats in different states.

“Section 126 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, in any polling area during the period of forty-eight hours (silence period) ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area,” ECI said.

“The Commission under Section 126A of the R.P. Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on November 6, 2025 and 6.30 PM on November 11, 2025. Violation of Section 126 of the R.P. Act, 1951 is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with fine or both. The Commission advises all Media houses to follow instructions in this regard in keeping with its spirit,” the ECI note said.

In an earlier order, the ECI had banned sending bulk message through whattsapp, SMS or any other platform during the silence period.