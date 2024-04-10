ECI Wants Printer, Publisher Name on Poll Materials

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directives to all State Chief Electoral Officers to clearly identify printers and publishers of printed election-related materials, including hoardings. This is to ensure better accountability and transparency in campaign communications.

The ECI has now placed the onus on printers, publishers, and licencees/contractors of urban local bodies renting out outdoor advertising space for political advertisements. The orders also stressed on disclosing the identity of publishers, linking it to campaign financing and accountability for content.

Section 127A of the Representation of People’s Act 1951 prohibits the printing or publishing of election materials without the printer and publisher's name and address. The ECI instructed Chief Electoral Officers to ensure strict compliance with these regulations by all political parties in the state.