ECI Takes Serious Note of Attack on AP CM Jagan During Election Campaign

Andhra Pradesh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a serious note of the attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during an election campaign in Vijayawada on Saturday night and sought a report from the police department.



Since the announcement of the election schedule, the ECI in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh police organized a series of meetings to conduct elections in a peaceful manner. However, Saturday’s attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy prompted it to review the security arrangements, especially the safety of candidates taking part in the campaign.

After the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ECI took a serious note of it and sought a detailed report from the Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata after inspecting the spot.