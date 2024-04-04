Top
ECI Restrictions on Exit Polls, Advertisements

DC Correspondent
4 April 2024 5:08 AM GMT
Election Commission of India imposed restrictions on exit polls and advertisements. (Photo: X.com)

Chennai: The Election Commission of India has prohibited the release of results of opinion polls or exit polls in the media during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of polling for the Lok Sabha elections and the by-election to the State Assembly.

Since polling for the General Elections to Lok Sabha and Bye-election to Vilavancode Assembly constituency will be held on April 19 from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm, the Election Commission of India has issued the restrictions on publication and dissemination of results of Opinion poll/Exit polls.





