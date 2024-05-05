ECI Removes AP DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy And Bars Him From Election Related Work

Election Commission Of India, today late afternoon removed AP DGP from his post with immediate effect.

Election Commission directed KV Rajendranath Reddy to hand over the charge of DGP to the officer immediate below in rank. It has further instructed the AP Chief Secretary to not assign the aforesaid officer any election related work till the conclusion of the simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha Elections.

Election Commission has also instructed the AP Chief Secretary to empanel three DG rank officers for the selection of new DGP and submit their names by 11 am on 6th May 2024.