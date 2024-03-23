ECI Provides Vote-from-Home Facility for Elderly, Disabled

Visakhapatnam: Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced Vote-from-Home (VfH) facility through postal ballots for two categories of voters, individuals aged 85 years and above, apart from persons with disabilities (PwD), with minimum 40 per cent certified handicap.

Under the provision, two polling officials will visit eligible voters accompanied by a videographer and record the voting process at the voters' residences. A prior notification of the visit will be sent via SMS to the mobile numbers provided in the application.

However, if such persons prefer to vote in person at polling stations, facilities will be provided to them, like ramps, waiting areas, wheelchairs and toilets.

Once voters of this category opt for VfH, they will not be permitted to cast their votes at the polling stations on election day. If a voter is not present during the initial visit, voting personnel will again visit the given address. If voters are unavailable even then, it will lead to forfeiture of their opportunity to vote.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) officials, as on March 23, 2024, 7,29,500 voters are eligible for vote from home facility across all 175 Assembly segments spanning the 26 districts of the state.

In Visakhapatnam, there are 8,911 voters above 85, comprising 4,252 males, 4,658 females, and one transgender person. Their distribution across constituencies is Bheemli – 1,808 voters, Visakhapatnam East – 1,766, Visakhapatnam South – 1,352, Visakhapatnam North – 1,356, Visakhapatnam West – 488, Gajuwaka – 851 and Pendurthi – 1,290 voters.

Additionally, there are 16,665 registered voters with disabilities, comprising 9,376 males, 7,285 females and four transgender persons. Their distribution is Bheemli – 3,769 voters, Visakhapatnam East – 1,453, Visakhapatnam South – 1,557, Visakhapatnam North – 1,833, Visakhapatnam West – 1,855, Gajuwaka – 3,074 and Pendurthi – 3,124 voters.

Speaking on condition of anonymity with Deccan Chronicle, an election commission official clarified that opting for vote from home is not mandatory. Those bedridden or unable to visit polling stations due to various reasons can opt for VfH.

Such voters can utilise Form 12D to inform the assistant returning officer concerned of their inability to physically attend the polling station to cast their vote.