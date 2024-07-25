ECI orders 2nd special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in J&K

Srinagar: As Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held later this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered a second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Union Territory with July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

A notice issued by J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K. Pole says that the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is July 25 while the timeline period for filing claims and objections is July 25 to August 9. The special campaign dates are July 27 and 28 and August 3 and 4, it adds.



The notice further states that all individuals, who are 18 years of age or above on July 1, 2024, can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing form number 6 used for registration of new electors whereas claims and objections could be filled in both online as well as offline mode.



The ECI had in June this year ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls in J&K and three other states of the country where Assembly elections are being held later this year.



The last Assembly elections in the erstwhile state of J&K were held in 2014. The state was brought under Governor’s rule following the PDP-BJP coalition government collapse in June 2018. J&K was split into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019 when its special status envisaged in Article 370 was also withdrawn by the Centre.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at an event in Srinagar on June 20 said that the preparation for holding Assembly elections in J&K have begun and that its statehood too will be restored soon.

