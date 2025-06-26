ECI Operationalises ECINET Platform

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) operationalised its new digital platform, ECINET, during the recent byelections in five Assembly constituencies across Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab, and West Bengal. Designed as a one-stop portal for timely, up-to-date election information, ECINET integrates over 40 of the Commission’s existing mobile and web applications.

ECI officials reported that several ECINET modules were successfully piloted during the bypolls, with full functionality set to roll out in the coming weeks. Notably, Presiding Officers (PROs) used ECINET to upload Voter Turnout Reporting (VTR) trends directly from polling stations, replacing the previous manual process.

“This innovation enabled quick information sharing, enhanced transparency, and significantly reduced the time lag in publishing VTR trends,” ECI sources said. “By uploading final VTR figures before departing their polling stations, PROs ensured near real-time public access to turnout data.”

In a separate development, the ECI has issued directions for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, setting July 1 as the qualifying date. To minimise disputes over voter lists, the Commission has called for the “active involvement” of all political parties by appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at every polling booth.

“Active participation by BLAs will help resolve discrepancies during preparation itself, reducing claims, objections, and appeals later,” the ECI statement noted. “Electors and political parties are key stakeholders in the electoral process; their full engagement is essential for a smooth, successful revision.”

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will undertake a house-to-house survey to verify and update records as part of this intensive revision exercise.