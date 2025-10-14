ECI Issues Notifications for Bypoll in Two Vacant Seats in J-K

Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued notifications for the bypoll in two Assembly constituencies of Nagrota and Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, where polling is scheduled for November 11.Twin notifications for the bypoll in the Nagrota and Budgam seats were issued by the Secretary, Election Commission of India, Suman Kumar Dass. The issuance of notifications has set the process of filing nominations for both Assembly segments in motion.

According to the notifications issued by the poll body, candidates can file their nomination papers until October 20 for the Budgam and Nagrota seats. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 22, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.

The polling will be held on November 11, while counting will take place on November 14.

The Nagrota Assembly seat fell vacant following the sudden demise of BJP legislator and senior leader Devender Singh Rana on October 31, 2024, days after the results of the J-K Assembly elections were declared.

Rana passed away at the age of 59 on October 31 last year at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad.

The Budgam seat was vacated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on October 21, 2024. He had contested from two seats, Budgam and Ganderbal, and later vacated the Budgam seat to retain Ganderbal, his family's bastion.