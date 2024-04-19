ECI Issues Notification for AP Assembly, Lok Sabha Polls

Vijayawada: Election Commission of India on Thursday issued notification to hold general elections for both assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Accordingly, AP chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena announced the schedule for the assembly and Lok Sabha general elections in AP at a press conference here on Thursday.

As per the schedule, candidates have started filing their nominations from Thursday. The last date for filing nominations is April 25. Scrutiny of nominations will be on April 26. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29. Date of the poll is May 13. Date of counting the votes polled is June 4. Date for completion of the election process is June 6.

The CEO said the hours of polling are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the three assembly segments of Araku Valley (ST), Paderu (ST) and Rampachodavaram (ST). Polling hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in three assembly segments of Palakonda (ST), Kurupam (ST) and Saluru (ST). Polling will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the remaining 169 assembly segments.

The ceiling on election expenditure incurred by a contestant for a parliamentary constituency is ₹95 lakh. For assembly constituency, it is ₹40 lakh.

The CEO said the ECI has appointed 50 general observers, 18 police observers and 25 expenditure observers for parliamentary constituencies and 50 expenditure observers for assembly constituencies.

With regard to voting from home, there is an optional facility of postal ballot for persons employed in essential services, senior citizens (above 85 years), persons with disability and Covid-19 affected persons.

As many as 12,459 polling stations have been identified as critical polling stations. Webcasting is planned in 30,111 polling stations.

Mukesh Kumar Meena said with regard to enforcement of model code of conduct (MCC), 7,336 FIRs have been filed pertaining to seizures and 501 FIRs are related to usage of vehicles, loudspeakers, irregular meetings, inducements and other violations of norms.

As many as 8,681 licensed arms have been deposited and 15 NBWs are pending.

Electoral violence has so far claimed one life, injured 69 persons and damaged properties worth ₹5.29 lakh. cVIGIL has received 12,006 complaints, 93 per cent of which have been resolved within 100 minutes.

Seizures from March 16 to April 17 with regard to cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other items are worth ₹12,191 lakh. 1,017 volunteers have been removed from service while 44,163 volunteers have resigned.

Number of FIRs filed against political leaders for MCC violations are 126 against TD, 136 against YSRC and 76 against others, the total being 338 cases.