ECI issues notification for 7th phase elections on June 1

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a notification for conducting the seventh phase of elections in eight States including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal on June 1.



According to ECI, the last date for filing of nominations is May 14 while the nominations would be scrutinized on May 15 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is May 17. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on June 1.

Varanasi Parliament constituency, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the sitting MP, is among the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh that would go for elections on June 1. Modi is a two-time MP from Varanasi. He won in the 2014 and 2019 Parliament elections.

The other crucial constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where elections will be conducted are Gorakhpur, Maharajaganj, Ghazipur and Mirzapur, among other constituencies.

Elections in nine Parliament constituencies including Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar in West Bengal would be conducted in the seventh phase