ECI issues notice to KCR for making derogatory remarks against Congress

HECI issues notice to KCR for making derogatory remarks against Congressyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for making derogatory and objectionable remarks against the Congress at a press conference in Sircilla and sought an explanation from him by 11 am on April 18.

Responding to a complaint received from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president G Niranjan alleging that Rao, in his press conference in Sircilla on April 5, 2024, made vulgar, derogatory and objectionable allegations against the Congress.

In the notice, the ECI Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar said the Commission, prima facie, of the opinion that Rao had violated the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making remarks and therefore gave an opportunity to give an explanation and his stand on the remarks by 11 am on April 18.

“If Rao fails to respond within the stipulated time, it would be presumed that he has nothing to say in the matter and the Commission would take appropriate action or decision in the matter making any further reference,” Kumar said.