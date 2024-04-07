ECI issues notice to AP CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued a notice to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for consistently making derogatory comments against Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.





The CEO stated that if Jagan Mohan Reddy does not explain his stand with regard to the TD’s complaint and his statements against Chandrababu Naidu within 48 hours from the time of receipt of the notice, it will be presumed that the CM has nothing to say in the matter. A report will then be sent to the Election Commission of India for further appropriate action.

The CM has been asked to submit his stand on the ECI’s notice within 48 hours with regard to his malicious comments he made against Naidu at the YSRC's Memanta Siddham meeting.The ECI notice comes in the wake of TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah filing an official complaint against Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 5. Ramaiah stated that during YSRC's Memanta Siddham public meetings at Puthalapattu, Madanapalle and Naidupeta, Jagan had equated Chandrababu Naidu with multiple demonic characters from popular films, apart from making false allegations against Naidu.The notice said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has prima facie held the view that by making such speeches, YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy has violated the instructions under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).In the past few days, TD leaders have been lodging complaints with the Election Commission regarding violation of election code by several YSRC leaders. The commission has issued notices to several YSRC leaders. But this is the first time that the EC has issued a notice to the AP Chief Minister.