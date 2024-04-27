ECI Files Case Against Tejaswi Surya For Seeking Votes Basis Religion

Election Commission of India, has filed a case against sitting Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya for purportedly putting up a video on the social media asking for vote in the name of religion.

Model Code of Conduct Violation case has been registered in Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru. Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka took to X, mentioning, "Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in 'X' handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion."

Meanwhile, BJP Legal cell convenor informed that five complaints have been lodged with the election commission today against Congress leaders including CM Siddaramaiah for the model code of conduct violation on the polling day.

Voting for 14 seats out of 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka took place on Friday in the second phase of election.