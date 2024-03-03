ECI Effect: Telangana Govt Set to Transfer Several IAS, IPS Officers

Speculations are rife with the IPS fraternity that the government is likely to transfer a few senior officers, including police commissioners. Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu was transferred a few days back.

In order to avoid untoward incidents in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the state intelligence wing has reportedly identified some more officials who were required to be transferred.



Taking a serious note of instances wherein officers are being transferred or posted in adjacent districts but within the same parliamentary constituency, the election commission has strengthened its existing transfer policy to ensure that officials are not able to disturb the level-playing field during elections.

The commission has directed that except for states and UTs that have only one or two Lok Sabha, all other states shall ensure that officers are not posted within the same constituency upon transfer.



As per the ECI policy, all officers who were either posted in their home district or have completed three years at one place are to be transferred. This includes officers who are in any way connected to election work either directly or in a supervisory capacity.



