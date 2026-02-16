ECI Delegation in Assam To Review Poll Preparedness Ahead of Assembly Polls

Guwahati: ‎A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Mr Gyanesh Kumar, arrived here on Monday to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

‎The delegation includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, who will participate in a series of review meetings with state officials and other stakeholders.

‎In a statement, the ECI said the visit is part of a comprehensive assessment of election readiness in the northeastern state. “The Commission will hold detailed meetings with senior state officials, including the Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers, Superintendent of Police and other stakeholders to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assam Assembly Elections,” the statement said.

‎During the visit, the Commission is expected to examine key areas such as revision of electoral rolls, availability and deployment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, training of polling personnel, law and order arrangements, and measures to ensure adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.

Sources in the state election commission said that the delegation will also meet representatives of recognised political parties to gather feedback and address concerns related to the conduct of free and fair elections.

‎The Assam Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in March-April this year with political parties intensifying their political discourse across the state.

The Commission said that it aims to conduct the polls in a transparent, inclusive and peaceful manner. “The Commission is committed to ensuring that every eligible voter is able to exercise their franchise freely and fearlessly,” the statement added.

The detailed election schedule is expected to be announced by the end of February after the Commission concludes its review meetings in Guwahati.