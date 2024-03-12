ECI Conducts Poll Observers Briefing Ahead Of Dates Announcement

The Election Commission of India organised a briefing for the observers to be deployed in the states and Union Territories across the country ahead of Lok Sabha poll dates announcement. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and senior EC officials on Monday briefed over 2,150 senior officers drawn from IAS, IPS, IRS and IAAS services.

The officers were directed to come out of their comfort zones during the entire election process, be available to voters and candidates and ensure a level-playing field for free, fair, intimidation and inducement-free elections.

The officers were also told to see that central forces and state police forces were utilised judiciously while maintaining neutrality and their deployment should not be favouring any political parties or candidates.

The briefing was organised in a hybrid mode as few officials joined virtually from the office of Chief Electoral Officers in their respective states/UTs. Around 900 General Observers, 450 Police Observers and 800 Expenditure Observers are being deployed in the forthcoming elections. The ECI is expected to announce the election schedule soon.

Reminding the observers of their crucial role, CEC Rajiv Kumar directed them to ensure a level-playing field for free, fair, intimidation and inducement-free elections. He emphasised that the observers as representatives of the ECI are expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders including candidates. Observers were instructed to be tough but polite in their conduct on the field. He asked them to visit the polling stations and familiarise themselves with the geography and take stock of any vulnerabilities and sensitive areas.

Kumar also mentioned that the Commission has re-drafted all circulars and updated the manuals, handbooks which are available on ECI website in a searchable and easy to read format. He added that handbooks and manuals have been prepared on the basis of roles and functions of different officials along with a checklist of Do’s and Don’ts.

All the observers were briefed about the crucial insights to sensitise them regarding the Commission’s various new initiatives and directions. The Observers were directed to be confined physically within the boundaries of the Parliamentary Constituency they are allotted, during the entire electoral process. GPS tracking has been proposed to be fitted in their vehicle.

E

They were directed to widely publicise their contact details along with email addresses and places of stay on CEO/ District websites; through media and the same must be circulated among candidates and recognised political parties by DEOs/ ROs on the day of arrival of Observers in their respective Constituencies.

Observers were told to remain available on their phones/e-mails always and respond to the calls of Candidates/ Political parties/ General public/ personnel on election duties etc. Any complaints in this regard shall be viewed seriously by the Commission.

DEOs should deploy persons of integrity as Liaison Officers and security officers with Observers. Observers were directed to do their mandatory duties honestly such as remain fully witnessing and satisfied in processes of deployment of forces, process of randomization, use of Suvidha portal by political parties and ensuring level playing fields for all candidates/ political parties.