ECI Assures Telangana High Court of Swift Action on BRS Complaint

Hyderabad: Election Commission of India on Thursday assured the state High Court that it would expeditiously dispose of a complaint lodged by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) before it.



The panel of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was hearing a writ plea filed by BRS complaining that it had lodged a complaint seeking necessary directions to all the National as well as State Political Parties and its leaders to refrain from making derogatory and defamatory remarks based upon unverified and unsubstantiated statements on Phone Tapping issue against the Petitioner and its members despite the same is in violation of Model Code of Conduct and also the guidelines issued by the ECI from time to time and also in violation of provisions of Representation of Peoples Act 1951.

Senior Counsel appearing on behalf of ECI submitted to the court that action would be taken on representation of the petitioner in accordance with the law by May 3. The panel accordingly closed the writ plea after recording the statement of the Election Commission of India.