ECI Appoints Observers For Bihar Polls

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said it will deploy 470 civil services officers serving in various states as Central Observers (General, Police and Expenditure) for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections and bye-elections in five states.

Out of the 470 officers, 320 are IAS, 60 are IPS and 90 are from other services like IRS, IRAS, ICAS etc. A briefing of these observers is scheduled in Delhi on October 3, a day before the ECI team visits Bihar to review poll preparedness there. The term of the 243-member Bihar assembly ends on November 22 and polls are likely to take place in November.

General, police and expenditure observers are deployed during elections to serve as eyes and ears of the election watchdog.

Bye-polls will be held for assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir (Budgam and Nagrota), Rajasthan (Anta), Jharkhand (Ghatsila), Telangana (Jubilee Hills), Punjab (Tarn Taran), Mizoram (Dampa) and Odisha (Nuapada).

The ECI deploys Central Observers to watch the conduct of elections in a constituency. The Observers work under the superintendence, control, and discipline of the Commission for the period from their appointment until the process of election is completed. The Observers are entrusted with the crucial and solemn responsibility to ensure the fairness, impartiality and credibility of elections, which ultimately forms the bedrock of our democratic polity. They act as eyes and ears of the Commission and keep reporting to the Commission periodically and on need basis, the ECI said.

“Observers not only help the Commission in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections but also contribute towards enhancing voter awareness and participation in elections.

The main objective of the Observers is to identify areas for improvements and to formulate concrete and operative recommendations. By dint of their seniority and long experience in the administrative services, General and Police Observers assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls.

They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level,” ECI added. The Expenditure Observers are appointed to observe the election expenses incurred by the candidates.