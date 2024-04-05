ECI Appoints 3 DEOs, One IG, Five SPs in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India has appointed three district election officers and one inspector general of police and five superintendents of police in AP on Thursday.

The DEOs are: D.K. Balaji for Krishna, Dr V. Vinod Kumar for Anantapur and Pravin Kumar for Tirupati.



With regard to police officers, Sarvashresta Tripathi has been appointed as IG, Guntur Range, followed by Garud Sumit Sunil as SP, Prakasam; Bindu Madhav Gaikipati as SP, Palnadu; V.N. Manikanta Chandola as SP, Chittoor and K. Arif Hafiz as SP, Nellore.



The ECI asked all the officers to take charge immediately and submit compliance by 8 pm on Thursday.



The ECI principal secretary Avinash Kumar said the Commission has acceded to the posting of the officers.



On April 2, the ECI transferred three district magistrates, an IG and five SPs and it replaced all the vacancies by posting new officers.



