EC Warns Parties Against AI Misuse in Bihar Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission has warned political parties against misusing AI to create deepfakes or distort information in the Bihar Assembly polls. In a statement on Thursday, the poll authority also reminded parties of its instructions to prominently label Al-generated or synthetic content being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms or in the form of advertisements.

Parties, star campaigners and candidates should prominently declare that the content is "Al-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced", or a "Synthetic Content". It cautioned that a strict watch on social media posts is being kept to ensure that the election atmosphere is not vitiated.

"The Commission advised the parties against misuse of AI based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation over social media platforms emphasizing the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process," it said.

The EC had come out with a set of directives for parties against misuse of artificial intelligence to prevent spread of misinformation. Bihar goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 with counting of votes on November 14.

Amid increasing use of artificial intelligence in campaigning and its potential to influence voter opinion, the Election Commission had in January this year issued an advisory to political parties asking them to promote transparency and accountability in the use of AI-generated content.

The advisory introduced labelling and disclosure norms requiring parties to clearly label any images, videos, audio or other materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as "AI-Generated"/ "Digitally Enhanced"/"Synthetic Content". It also required political parties to include disclaimers during dissemination of campaign advertisements or promotional content, wherever synthetic content is utilised.