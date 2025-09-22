EC To Roll Out SIR Of Electoral Rolls By September 30

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has reportedly directed state election officers to be ready for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by September 30, indicating that the voter list cleanup exercise could begin as early as October-November.

According to officials, during a recent conference of state chief electoral officers (CEOs), the EC leadership asked them to prepare for the rollout of SIR within the next 10 to 15 days. To ensure clarity, a deadline of September 30 was set, news agency reports said.

CEOs have been instructed to keep ready the voter lists published after the last SIR in their respective states. Several states have already uploaded these rolls on their websites. For instance, the Delhi CEO’s website carries the 2008 electoral roll, the year of its last intensive revision, while Uttarakhand’s website displays the 2006 roll. In Bihar, the 2003 electoral roll is being used as the cut-off for its ongoing revision.

Most states last conducted SIR between 2002 and 2004 and have nearly completed mapping current electors with records from those revisions. The EC has said that after Bihar, the exercise will be extended across the country. Assembly elections are scheduled in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal in 2026.





The primary objective of the intensive revision is to weed out illegal foreign migrants by verifying voters’ places of birth. The move is particularly significant amid ongoing crackdowns in several states on undocumented migrants, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.



