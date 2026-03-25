EC Takes Action Against 7 CAPF Jawans For Attending Ruling Party's Iftar Event In Benga

Berhampore: The Election commission took strong action against seven on duty central armed paramilitary forces jawans for attending Iftar party by the ruling party before assembly election. Source claimed that seven accused on duty CAPF jawans attended at an Iftar party of a special social ceremony on March 6 on the day of 15 rojas at Nimtita area under Suti assembly in Murshidabad under Jangipur sub division. Nimtita ruling Trinamul congress gram Panchayet Pradhan Mrs Aliyara Bibi and her husband Samiul Hoque , the local Trinamul congress president invited in their iftar party. Later Election commission came to know that they broken their service conduct rule and attended social ceremony as Election commission strongly directed nothing can be taken from anybody or even food for on duty election commission officials, particularly Central paramilitary forces jawans Later CAPF inter department closed and detained all seven accused jawans into their inter department custody for seven days for interrogation and strongly censored two of them, later all seven accused jawans have been transferred to others states for election duty. Election commission sources said. Meanwhile another 300 company CAPF will be deployed in West Bengal by march 30 and 13 company CAPF deployed will be in Murshidabad district alone.