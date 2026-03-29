EC Suspends 3 Central Force Jawans For Playing Carrom At TMC Office In WB

KOLKATA: Three central forces personnel have been suspended and removed from Assembly Election duty in West Bengal by the Election Commission for allegedly playing carrom with Trinamul Congress workers at their party office in Suri of Birbhum.

The action came after a video of the three jawans engaged in the game in uniform with gears and weapons went viral. While two of them were playing, another was enjoying the game while sitting on a chair. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the trio.

Leader of the opposition and Bhowanipore BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari defended the EC step. He said that any breach of discipline in the force during the polls must be dealt with effectively. TMC state vice president Joyprakash Majumdar however expressed his surprise at the action.

He argued that the troopers have a life and their involvement in playing carrom was not a crime. The EC's latest action against the central forces’ personnel comes close on the heels of suspension of another seven jawans for attending Iftar at Nimtita in Murshidabad ignoring orders against attending social events.