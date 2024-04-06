EC Show Cause Notice To Assam BJP For Model Code Violation

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Assam has issued a show cause notice to Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita over the alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) by the party.

The notice was served on the basis of a complaint lodged by the secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Assam unit, who alleged that the ruling party has been distributing forms in their parliamentary constituencies across the state during their campaign in the name of a socioeconomic survey with the intention of increasing the number of beneficiaries under a government-sponsored scheme.

The CPI(M) in its complaint alleged that the forms which are being distributed have photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promising inclusion in the schemes, which is a policy matter of the state government, and in direct violation of the MCC.

The electoral officer in its notice , wrote, “On the basis of a prima facie scrutiny, it appears that these forms bearing the symbol and photographs of star campaigners of your party are violative of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines; and now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause in writing as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you.”

The notice seeks a response from the Assam BJP chief before 10 am on April 8. “In the event of no response from your side within 72 hours i.e. before 10 am of 8th April 2024, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and this office will take necessary action in the matter without making any further reference to you,” the notice stated.

There has been no response from the BJP regarding the election officer’s notice yet.

According to the complaint filed with the CEO, the BJP has been distributing forms in the name of a socioeconomic survey with a promise to expand eligible families under the state government’s Orunodoi scheme.

The ‘Orunodoi’ scheme was launched on October 2, 2020. Under the scheme, monetary benefits have been envisaged for more than 240,000 poor households in the state.

Under the scheme, the state government promises to pay Rs.1,250 every month into the bank account of one woman member of a family from the economically weaker sections of the society.

It is significant that the Assam Chief Minister while launching his campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls in Karimganj on March 18 said that simultaneously with the election campaigns, the BJP will conduct a socioeconomic survey to identify the needs of common people which will be fulfilled by 2026.

Mr Sarma had announced that the intention behind the socioeconomic survey is to get an actual picture of the development and needs of the common people in Assam.

“We will distribute forms with five points – Requirement of roads, bridges, Orunodoi Cards and other facilities. We will list the names of girl students passing Class 10 this year and we will make sure they continue their studies after this,” Mr Sarma had said.

The Assam BJP was largely banking on its welfare schemes in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections as Assam Chief Minister has also announced that benefit of Orunodoi scheme would be extended to every household having the ration card after Lok Sabha polls.