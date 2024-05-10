Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy alleged that BJP was trying to incite communal tension in the state by repeatedly talking about abolishing Muslim reservations if it is voted to power for a third term. He accused union home minister Amit Shah of making provocative statements on Muslim reservations while campaigning in Telangana. He said Hyderabad is known for communal harmony and asked BJP leaders not to create communal tensions in the city to gain political mileage in the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at election meetings in Narsapur in Medak and Saroornagar in Hyderabad on Thursday along with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

"With the efforts of previous Congress governments, Hyderabad has transformed into a global city. People in Hyderabad are peace-loving and live in communal harmony. But BJP leaders, who are visiting the city, are trying to incite communal tension by making provocative statements on abolishing Muslim reservations," Reddy alleged.

Accusing the BJP of spitting venom at Hyderabad, he appealed to the people of the state not to fall in BJP' trap, remain vigilant and thwart such attempts. He demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) book BJP leaders for trying to incite communal tension in the state.

Reddy cautioned voters that this Lok Sabha election was not a routine one but a matter of 'life and death' for the people.

"If BJP returns to power, they will amend the Constitution and abolish reservations to SCs, STs and BCs. The Congress is not only promising to protect reservations but is assuring to enhance reservations beyond the existing 50 per cent. I appeal to voters to vote wisely and bring Congress to power to protect democracy and reservations," he said.

The Chief Minister lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to fulfill any of the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

"At the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Congress-led UPA government gave Bayyaram steel plant and Kazipet railway coach, among several others but the Modi government denied them. What the BJP government gave to Telangana in the last ten years is 'gadida guddu' (donkey's egg). It's time for people of Telangana to teach BJP a fitting lesson," Reddy said.