Hyderabad: On the instructions of the Election Commission (EC), deputy commissioner of police (south) P. Sai Chaitanya has been transferred and asked to report to the Telangana DGP office on Wednesday.

The Election Commission ordered the Telangana Chief Secretary to transfer the DCP, sources said.



In communication to the Chief Secretary, the EC specifically mentioned that the officer should hand over charge to an official who is immediately below his rank and should not be assigned any election-related work till the end of the current General Elections, police sources disclosed.



The Chief Secretary also asked the Chief Secretary to send a panel of names of three IPS officers by tomorrow to fill the vacancy.

