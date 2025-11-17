EC Orders Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Of Voter List In Assam, Final Roll-On Feb.10

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam instead of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The process for SR begins from November 18 with January 1 2026 as qualifying date.

This means all those who are in the voting list till January 1, 2026 will be included in the list for voting in state assembly polls scheduled next year.

"There are special provisions for citizenship in the state of Assam. The verification of citizenship is already being done under the supervision of Hon’ble Supreme Court and is at the final stages. Therefore, SR is being ordered in place of SIR," the ECI said. The Commission was earlier waiting for the final list of National Register of Citizens expecting it to be published by November. However, with the list getting delayed the ECI has decided to proceed with its standard SR.

Under the SR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will start house-to-house verification from November 22. During the field verification, the BLOs will visit houses of existing electors with a pre-filled BLO register containing the details of electors to get the existing details verified or corrected from electors.

During the SR electors can update photos. There will be rationalization and re-arrangement of polling stations.

The draft rolls will be published on December 27 and the period for filing claims and objections will be till January 22, 2026. The final electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026.