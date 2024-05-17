EC notice to HC ex-judge who asked Mamata for her ‘rate’









New Delhi: Taking note of his remarks against the West Bengal Chief Minister, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday rebuked former high court judge and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his "improper, injudicious, and undignified" comments directed at Mamata Banerjee. The ECI issued a show cause notice to Gangopadhyay, asking him to explain by the evening of May 20 why action should not be taken against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct.



The poll panel responded to a complaint filed by the Trinamul Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks during a public meeting in Haldia on May 15. Reportedly, Gangopadhyay stated in Bangla, "Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakh, why? Because you are getting your makeup done by Keya Seth. Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman, I wonder sometimes. I keep wondering sometimes…"

In its notice, the EC deemed Gangopadhyay's comments "improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, and in bad taste," finding them prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties. Additionally, the EC referenced a Supreme Court judgment in the case of Subramaniam Swamy vs. Union of India (2016), highlighting the constitutional necessity of balancing the right to freedom of speech and expression with the right to reputation, protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The EC has requested a response by 5 pm on May 20.





