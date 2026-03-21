EC Lists 19 Ex-Judges To Head Tribunals To Hear SIR Deleted Voters' Pleas In WB

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday appointed 19 retired judges, including former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam, to head the appellate tribunals which the Supreme Court recently ordered for constitution to hear appeals of the voters whose names will get deleted in the supplementary lists of the special intensive revision in West Bengal after the judicial officers’ scrutiny of their ‘adjudication' for logical discrepancies.

Most of these ex-judges have been assigned to chair the districtwise tribunals. According to the list published by the EC, Mr Sivagnanam will head the tribunal for North 24 Parganas (assembly constituency wise) and Kolkata while Pradipta Roy, another former judge, has also been tasked to lead the forum for North 24 Parganas (AC-wise).

Others are Tapen Sen (East Midnapore), Pranab Kumar Deb (Coochbehar), Prabhat Kumar Dey (Burdwan East), Raghunath Ray (Nadia), Ashoke Kumar Dasadhikari (Howrah), Dipak Saha Ray (Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar), Anindita Roy Saraswati (West Midnapore and Jhargram), Toufique Uddin (South Dinajpur), Indrajit Chatterjee and Biswajit Basu (Murshidabad AC wise), Ranjit Kumar Bag (South 24 Parganas), Samapti Chatterjee (Hooghly), Md Mumtaz Khan (Purulia & Bankura), Mir Dara Sheko (Burdwan West), Debi Prosad Dey (North Dinajpur), Manojit Mondal (Birbhum) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury (Malda).

The EC also stated that the affected voters can file their appeals either online, through the ECI NET platform at: https://ecinet.eci.gov.in or physically at the office of the district magistrate/sub divisional magistrate/sub divisional officers “who shall ensure digitization and uploading of the appeal on the ECI NET platform at the earliest.”