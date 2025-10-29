EC Launches Helpline to Address Voters' Doubts Ahead of SIR in West Bengal

Kolkata: To maintain transparency and clarify doubts among people regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) has launched voter helpline 1950, an official said on Wednesday.

Citizens have been informed that they can now use the helpline, along with various state and district-level services, to raise questions and register complaints related to electoral rolls, he said.

"The SIR is a routine project under the commission's supervision. Similar exercises have been conducted in other states, including Bihar, and that no legitimate voter's name will be excluded," he said.

To provide additional clarity and ensure voter confidence, the EC has activated multiple help channels.

"The National Contact Centre now functions as a central helpline for all states and Union Territories, operating from 8 am to 8 pm daily on the toll-free number 1800-11-1950," he said, adding that trained personnel were available to assist citizens on electoral matters.

The commission has urged all eligible voters to make use of the 1950 helpline and other services to seek information, provide feedback, or report any grievances, underscoring its commitment to a transparent and inclusive electoral process.

Additionally, each state and district has been instructed to establish its own contact centres to provide fast and effective support in local languages, he said, adding that all queries and complaints are being recorded and tracked through the National Grievance Service portal.

"Citizens can also directly contact their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) through the ECINET platform, which allows seamless communication with election officials," he said.

The ECINET mobile application further enables voters to connect with officials, and the Commission has directed all CEOs, DEOs, and EROs to ensure that complaints are addressed and resolved within 48 hours, he said.

The EC said these new services supplement existing complaint redressal mechanisms, and voters may also email their concerns to complaints@eci.gov.in if preferred.