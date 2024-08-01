EC issues instructions on transfer of officials in J-K, three states

New Delhi: In a fresh indication that assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are imminent, the Election Commission has asked the Union Territory administration to transfer out officers posted in their home districts, an exercise it holds ahead of conducting elections. The commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of elections in a poll-bound state or Union Territory are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.



It has issued similar directions to the chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. It said the terms of the existing legislative assemblies of Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra were up to November 3, 2024; January 5, 2025; and November 26, 2024, respectively, and elections in these states were due in 2024.

"Further, the election to the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is also due in the near future," it noted on Wednesday. It is usual for the poll panel to issue instructions related to transfers of officers ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Recently, it had ordered the updation of electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and the three states. In June, it decided to accept applications seeking allotment of 'common symbols' from registered unrecognised parties in the Union Territory.

Whenever assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

The electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir is usually spread over a month. Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Last December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.