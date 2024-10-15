Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said the expectations made through exit polls were creating huge distortion among people.



Replying to a question on the remarks made by the Congress after Haryana election results, he said those associated with the exit polls must introspect the entire process. He was speaking to media persons to announce the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections schedule.

Highlighting the mismatch between the exit polls and actual results, he said, “There is no scientific base for exit polls in the public disclosure and when the counting was yet to start, TV channels started telecasting early trends from 8.05 am and 8.10 am, which is just nonsense.”

“Actually, the first counting would start at 8.30 am. Some channels started telecasting parties’ leads from 8.05 am. Are the leads aired to justify their exit polls? We started putting results at 9.30 am on our (EC) website. So, when the actual results start coming in, there is a mismatch,” he explained.