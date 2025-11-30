 Top
EC Extends Special Voter List Revision Schedule By One Week

Nation
30 Nov 2025 3:53 PM IST

Distribution of enumeration forms to continue till December 11; final rolls to be published on February 14, 2026

The Election Commission has extended the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories by a week, delaying the publication of the final voters' list to February 14, 2026.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday extended by one week the entire schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories.In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4.

The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026 in place of February 7. The EC had announced SIR in these states and UTs on October 27.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
